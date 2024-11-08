Sony posts 73% jump in Q2 profit, keeps outlook

Sony (6758.T), reported on Friday a 73% rise in group operating profit in the July-September quarter, buoyed by strong sales in its game and network business.

Sony, whose businesses includes music, movies, games and chips, maintained its profit forecast of 1.31 trillion yen ($8.51 billion) for the current year to March, largely in line with the 1.34 trillion yen estimate of 24 analysts polled by LSEG.

Operating profit for the July-September quarter soared to 455.1 billion yen from 263 billion yen a year earlier.

Profit at its game and network service business nearly tripled to 138.8 billion yen, said the company, which released an upgraded version of its flagship console offering better graphics on Nov. 7.

($1 = 152.8700 yen)

Source:www.reuters.com