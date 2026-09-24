Speaker summons Parliament to sit on September 29

Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has summoned Parliament to sit on Tuesday, September 29, 2026.

According to a notice issued by the Office of the Speaker on Thursday, September 24, the sitting will begin at 12 noon at Parliament House in Accra.

The notice was issued pursuant to Article 112(3) of the 1992 Constitution and Order 53 of the Standing Orders of Parliament.

The Speaker, in the notice, formally summoned Members of Parliament to attend the sitting on the stated date and time.

The notice was signed by Speaker Alban Bagbin and dated September 24, 2026.

By: Jacob Aggrey