Special awards announced for coaches, players at WPL launch

The official sponsor of the Ghana Women’s Premier League (WPL), Malta Guinness Ghana, has announced a GH¢10,000 re­ward package for the winner of the Best Coach award for the 2024/25 season.

Also, the Best Player award winners in the Southern and Northern sectors would each receive GH¢10,000 for their stellar performances.

This came to light at the official launch of the 2024/25 Malta Guinness Wom­en’s Premier League yesterday at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) office in Accra.

Speaking at the launch, the Marketing Manager of the com­pany, Madam Dinah Asabea Darko, stated that the new cash rewards were aimed at recognis­ing and rewarding the hard work and commitment of the players and coaches.

Madam Asabea Darko con­gratulated last season’s champi­ons, Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies, for their success and wished all participating teams the very best of the season.

The Women’s Football Repre­sentative on the GFA Executive Council, Madam Gifty Oware Mensah, welcomed the new reward system, saying it would give the players and coaches extra motivation to give off their best in the coming season.

She revealed that all 20 participating clubs will receive 30 footballs, 30 pairs of football boots, and appearance fees of GH¢65,000 for Southern Zone clubs and GH¢60,000 for North­ern Zone clubs.

Madam Oware Mensah noted that the locker-room bonus will

also continue this season while Goil Ghana will continue to support with fuel coupons and Melcom gift vouchers.

Clubs in the Northern sector will have their games screened live on Globe TV, while Max TV will do the same for the Southern sector games. This is to give all teams equal media exposure.

The new season will kick off on the weekend of October 18-2, up until the weekend of April 11- 14, 2025, with the final between the winners of the two zones set for the weekend of May 2-5, 2025.

