‘Stakeholders must embrace collaboration to unlock full potential of Blue Economy’

The second In­ternational Blue Economy Confer­ence (IBEC-2025) ended in The Gambia on Friday with a call on various stakeholders to embrace effective collaboration in order to unlock the full potential of the Blue Economy.

Organised by the Regional Maritime University (RMU) in Accra in collaboration with the Dar es Salaam Maritime Insti­tute(DMI),Tanzania and under the auspices of the Gambian Ministry of Transport, Works and Infra­structure, the conference was held under the theme: ‘Harnessing the Blue Economy: Leveraging for Innovative and Sustainable Devel­opment.’

The three-day conference brought together over 200 interna­tional stakeholders to share ideas on promoting the blue economy to subsequently lead development across the continent, by tapping into prospects within the maritime industry.

The Acting Vice Chancellor of the RMU, Dr Jethro W. Brooks Jr, called on various stakeholders to foster collaborations within the sub-region in order to harness the full potential of the blue economy.

He emphasised the need for industry players to be innovative and collaborate effectively to tap into the prospects within ocean.

Dr Brooks Jr said the blue economy focused on leveraging oceanic resources to drive eco­nomic development while sustain­ing the environment.

“Our vision to utilise the re­sources within the ocean to foster economic development within the sub-region could only be realised through innovation, collaboration and commitment to sustainability,” he stated.

While focusing on develop­ment through the blue economy, he indicated that, it was also im­portant to consider environmental sustainability.

“A good blue economy must ensure conservation, equity as well as exclusivity. It is important to focus on a long term approach which would ensure that today’s blue economy would build a legacy for tomorrow,” he stated.

He commended organisers and sponsors for their efforts while expressing optimism towards a greater future with focus on the blue economy.

Among dignitaries at the conference were the Vice President of the Gambia, Muhammad B.S Jallow, and The Gambian Minister for Transport, Works and Infra­structure, Mr Ebrima Sillah, as well as several Ministers of State and heads of institutions.

The Gambian Vice President reiterated that “we are at a decisive moment that demands that we ful­ly leverage the economic potential the marine and Blue Economy provides. The Blue Economy is fundamentally important, em­phasising the sustainable use of ocean resources to drive economic growth, enhance livelihoods, and create jobs while ensuring the health of marine ecosystems.”

On his part, the Gambian Minister of Transport, Works and Infrastructure (MOTWI), Ebri­ma Sillah, added that “the Blue Economy is not just vital for our economies but essential for the livelihoods on this planet.”

BY JEMIMA E KUATSINU