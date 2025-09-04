Star Oil to take legal action against “Goshers” over defamatory facebook video

Star Oil Ghana has threatened legal action against a Facebook user known as “Goshers” for posting what the company describes as a false and defamatory video about its operations.

In the video, the customer alleged that he was short-changed at the company’s Anyinase station near Elubo.

He claimed that although his motorbike already contained some fuel, he expected to spend about GHS 150 to fill it but ended up paying GHS 190.

Star Oil explained that it immediately investigated the claims after reaching out to the customer via phone and WhatsApp.

According to the company, CCTV footage of the transaction, three separate 10-litre can tests, and a flow rate check all confirmed that the dispenser was accurately calibrated and the correct quantity of fuel was delivered.

The company further clarified that a recent price adjustment from GHS 11.45 to GHS 12.65 per litre meant that customers now received less fuel for the same amount of money, which may have led to the customer’s misunderstanding.

Star Oil said the individual admitted during engagements that he was unaware of the 10-litre can test, acknowledged being a regular customer, and promised to retract his claims and delete the video.

However, the company noted that more than 12 hours later, he had failed to do so.

The oil company stressed that it valued its reputation and would take the necessary legal steps to protect its brand from what it called “baseless allegations made for sensationalism and social media attention.”

