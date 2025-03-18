Taiwan revokes visa of pro-Beijing Chinese influencer

A chinese influencer living in Taiwan must leave the island within days or be deported, Taiwanese authorities said, after she posted videos sup­porting the idea of China taking the island by force.

The move comes at a time of heightened cross-strait tensions and increasing suspicions of Chi­nese influence operations on the democratic island.

Taiwan’s National Immigration Agency (NIA), which revoked the influencer’s visa, said that her “be­haviour advocates the elimination of Taiwan’s sovereignty and is not tolerated in Taiwanese society”.

The influencer, identified by au­thorities with her surname Liu, had relocated from mainland China to Taiwan on a dependent visa after marrying a Taiwanese man.

Liu has until 24 March to leave Taiwan before she is forcibly de­ported, local media reported.

She would not be able to apply for another dependent visa for five years, according to an NIA state­ment on Saturday.

It is extremely rare for the au­thorities to expel Chinese spouses of Taiwanese citizens.

Liu, better known on social media as Yaya in Taiwan, regularly posts pro-Beijing commentary videos with her young daughter.

In the videos, Liu refers to the island as “Taiwan province” and echoes China’s state narrative that Taiwan is “an inseparable part of China”.

China claims the self-governed Taiwan as part of its territory, and has not ruled out the use of force over it. Taiwan, however, sees itself as distinct from China.

“The complete unification of the motherland is a necessity, regard­less of what the Taiwanese people want,” Liu said in one video on Douyin, the Chinese equivalent of TikTok, where she has 480,000 followers.

“Peaceful unification is much harder than unification by force,” she added. “It depends on what choices the Taiwanese people make.”

