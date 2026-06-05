Black Stars arrive in United States

The Black Stars have arrived in the United States of America to continue preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The team departed Cardiff on Wednesday afternoon and touched down in Washington, D.C., around 9 p.m. local time.

The players and officials of the team acknowledges cheers from the fans

According to an FA statement, the team was met on arrival by staff of the Ghana High Commission in Washington as the team enters the final phase of preparations for the World Cup.

A section of the team’s technical team

Ghana drew 1-1 with Wales on Tuesday and will look to draw positive inspiration from the performance heading into the tournament.

Carlos Queiroz’s side resumed training yesterday to fine-tune strategies ahead of the World Cup, which kicks off on June 11.

Follow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q