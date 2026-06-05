2026 World Cup: Be positive about squad, manager …Jordan urges Ghanaians

Ghana captain, Jordan Ayew, has called on Ghanaians to rally behind the Black Stars and new head coach, Carlos Queiroz, as the team prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars arrived in the United States of America yesterday after playing Wales in an international friendly on Tuesday as part of preparations for the 2026 World Cup.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Ayew said the squad was focused on building a new chapter and urged fans to remain patient and supportive as the team develops ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“The past is the past, there’s a new chapter and we just need to focus on what’s ahead of us — and obviously, we are determined to represent Ghana well at the World Cup,” Ayew noted.

“And I know Ghana; I know the country where we come from. Sometimes we take things a bit too personal, but I think we just need to all be patient and be relaxed and be positive about the squad, about the team and about the manager as well.”

Ayew praised Queiroz’s early impact, highlighting the players’ commitment and belief as key ingredients for success.

“As players, we just focus on what’s ahead of us and tomorrow is the first step,” he added. “But listen, we’ll see what happens tomorrow. We’re going in to perform well, to get results and to start building from there.”

The Ghana skipper noted that the integration of new players into the squad was progressing well, expressing confidence that the team could exceed expectations on the global stage.

“We have a lot of new players and we just want to improve. We just want to go there and put on a show and represent Africa and Ghana the best we can,” he said.

“And I am confident that with the manager’s ideas and the boys’ commitment, I am sure that we will surprise people.”

Ghana have been drawn in Group L for the World Cup, where they would open their campaign against Panama in Toronto before taking on England and Croatia in Boston and Philadelphia respectively. –GNA

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