Taptap Send, Manhyia Palace partner to drive development through fee-free remittances

Taptap Send, a prominent global remittance platform, is taking bold steps to deep­en its role in community-driven development.

To this end, it has announced a strategic partnership with the Manhyia Palace, the seat of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to enable fee-free remittances in support of the Palace’s key cultural and development projects.

This was disclosed by Taptap Send’s Growth Director, Darryl Mawutor Abraham, when he paid a visit to the Manhyia Palace.

Accompanied by Otumfuo Mamesenehene, Nana Barima Osei Kwadwo II, the delegation met with the Asantehene to discuss the significance of leveraging remit­tance technology to strengthen the Kingdom’s development agenda.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Manhyia Palace, an institution that represents both cultural heri­tage and a forward-looking vision for development,” Mr Abraham said.

“This initiative is part of Taptap Send’s larger mission to remove barriers for diaspora com­munities who want to contribute to meaningful causes back home,” he noted.

Taptap Send has carved a niche as one of the fastest-growing money transfer platforms globally, providing low-cost, and instant re­mittances to underserved markets.

By eliminating fees for transfers to the Manhyia Palace’s projects, the company aims to maximise the impact of diaspora contribu­tions, ensuring that funds directly support initiatives such as educa­tion, infrastructure, and cultural preservation.

Moreover, Taptap Send have also launched a new special feature called ‘Charities’ where customers in the diaspora can choose curated projects to support. Heal Komfo, which is a key project of the Man­hyia Palace is one of the first and only vetted projects listed on Tap­tap Send. Taptap Send customers can directly support such projects with only a few clicks and be rest assured that all funds go directly to drive community development.

The Asantehene praised the initiative, calling it a critical step toward strengthening ties between the Asante Kingdom and its global diaspora.

“This partnership is a bridge connecting our people abroad to the development of their home­land. It is also a demonstration of how technology can enhance our ability to preserve and promote our cultural identity while building for the future,” he underlined.

For Taptap Send, the partner­ship underscores the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility.

It also highlights the role of technology in facilitating financial inclusion and community impact. As remittance flows to sub-Saha­ran Africa remain a critical source of development funding, the ini­tiative positions of Taptap Send as both a business leader and a force for social good.

With operations spanning mul­tiple regions, Taptap Send contin­ues to gain traction by prioritising affordability and user experience.

This latest collaboration with the Manhyia Palace not only enhances its reputation but also signals a growing trend of fintech companies aligning with cultural institutions to drive meaningful change.

As global remittance flows are projected to exceed $800 billion in 2025, Taptap Send’s focus on com­munity-led initiatives is a reminder of the transformative potential of financial technology in connecting people and fostering development across borders.

On the sidelines of the part­nership announcement, the Taptap Send team further demonstrated their commitment to impactful community support by presenting a cheque of GH¢150,000 to the Komfo Anokye Hospital.

This contribution is aimed at bolstering healthcare delivery in the region, aligning with the com­pany’s mission to drive meaningful change through strategic partner­ships and community investment.

