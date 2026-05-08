Finance Minister, Deputy promotes tax compliance …file 2025 returns

The Minister of Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson and his Deputy, Mr Thomas Nyarko Ampem both on Thursday filed their annual tax returns as part of this year’s celebration Tax and Good Governance Month.

The public event which witnessed the Minister openly file his first, followed by his deputy, was to drum home the importance of voluntary tax compliance, encourage and promote transparency in the country’s tax administration.

Held at the headquarters of the GRA, the exercise formed part of efforts by the Ministry of Finance to lead by example and reinforce public confidence in the tax system.

Addressing the media after his filing, Dr Ato Forson said the decision to undertake the process in the public domain was to demonstrate commitment to accountability and responsible leadership.

He explained that taxation remained a critical pillar of national development, stressing that the responsibility to pay taxes rested on all citizens and corporate entities.

Dr Ato Forson explained that beyond its legal implications, tax payment constituted a civic obligation that contributed directly to the nation’s progress and stability.

He said equitable development could only be achieved when all taxpayers fulfilled their responsibilities.

This he explained only ensured a fair distribution of the tax burden.

Dr Ato Forson said revenue generated from taxes continued to play a vital role in financing government programmes, particularly in sectors such as education, health, infrastructure and security.

He commended the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) for implementing reforms aimed at improving efficiency and enhancing taxpayer education, and urged the Authority to sustain the momentum.

He further encouraged the GRA to intensify public sensitisation and streamline procedures to make compliance less cumbersome for taxpayers.

The Minister reiterated the government’s resolve to support initiatives that would strengthen domestic revenue mobilisation and improve service delivery within the tax system.

He therefore called on individuals and businesses that were yet to file their returns to do so without delay, urging them to make use of available digital platforms to facilitate the process.

He expressed the view that a robust tax culture would contribute significantly to economic resilience, accountability and inclusive growth in the country.

BY CLIFF EKUFUL

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