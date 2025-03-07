Telecel Ghana volunteers hand over renovated ICT lab

Enployees of Tele­cel Ghana, through the telecommunications giant’s Employee Volunteering Pro­gramme – Red Hearts, has handed over a renovated and equipped Information Computer Technolo­gy (ICT) lab to the Anfoega Aku­kome E.P. Primary School within the Anfoega Traditional Commu­nity in the Volta Region.

The refurbishment and fur­nishing of the ICT lab, spearhead­ed by employees from the Finance, Digital Transformation and Com­mercial Operations functions, was

partly funded by Telecel Ghana Foundation and internal crowd­funding efforts, demonstrating the power of collective action in driving community development.

The ICT lab, now fitted with 30 modern computers, internet connectivity, and furniture, will serve as a valuable resource and enhance the digital literacy of over 1,700 students at the Anfoega Tra­ditional Area. The handing-over ceremony was attended by the paramount chief, leaders from the communities, local education offi­cials, teachers, parents and pupils in the area.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Paramount Chief of Anfoega Tra­ditional Area, Togbe Tepre Hodo, underlined that he was grateful to the telco for the new ICT lab and charged young people to make maximum use of the digital space.

“I will urge the students to fo­cus on technology since it is what dictates the pace of life these days. I encourage students to take learn­ing ICT skills seriously,” Togbe Hodo emphasissed. “Additionally, this digital facility is not only for the school but every student and young person in this community. So, everyone is welcome to make good use of it.”

The Telecel Ghana Foundation, which oversees Red Hearts, was involved in ensuring the comple­tion of the project. Rita Agyeiwaa Rockson, Head of the Foundation, Sustainability and External Rela­tions, emphasised the wider impact of the employee volunteering programme at the event.

“Our Red Hearts programme is a true reflection of the impact of collaboration and social responsi­bility in community building. This project is a shining example of making a tangible, positive impact on the community. This lab will open doors to new opportuni­ties, expand your horizons, and empower you to become active participants in the digital economy in the future,” she stated.

The renovated ICT lab will bridge the digital divide and ad­vance digital education in the com­munity, which aligns with Telecel Ghana Foundation’s Connected Learning initiative; to increase access to technology and expand digital literacy to underserved communities across the country.

