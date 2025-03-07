Telecel Ghana volunteers hand over renovated ICT lab
Enployees of Telecel Ghana, through the telecommunications giant’s Employee Volunteering Programme – Red Hearts, has handed over a renovated and equipped Information Computer Technology (ICT) lab to the Anfoega Akukome E.P. Primary School within the Anfoega Traditional Community in the Volta Region.
The refurbishment and furnishing of the ICT lab, spearheaded by employees from the Finance, Digital Transformation and Commercial Operations functions, was
partly funded by Telecel Ghana Foundation and internal crowdfunding efforts, demonstrating the power of collective action in driving community development.
The ICT lab, now fitted with 30 modern computers, internet connectivity, and furniture, will serve as a valuable resource and enhance the digital literacy of over 1,700 students at the Anfoega Traditional Area. The handing-over ceremony was attended by the paramount chief, leaders from the communities, local education officials, teachers, parents and pupils in the area.
Speaking at the ceremony, the Paramount Chief of Anfoega Traditional Area, Togbe Tepre Hodo, underlined that he was grateful to the telco for the new ICT lab and charged young people to make maximum use of the digital space.
“I will urge the students to focus on technology since it is what dictates the pace of life these days. I encourage students to take learning ICT skills seriously,” Togbe Hodo emphasissed. “Additionally, this digital facility is not only for the school but every student and young person in this community. So, everyone is welcome to make good use of it.”
The Telecel Ghana Foundation, which oversees Red Hearts, was involved in ensuring the completion of the project. Rita Agyeiwaa Rockson, Head of the Foundation, Sustainability and External Relations, emphasised the wider impact of the employee volunteering programme at the event.
“Our Red Hearts programme is a true reflection of the impact of collaboration and social responsibility in community building. This project is a shining example of making a tangible, positive impact on the community. This lab will open doors to new opportunities, expand your horizons, and empower you to become active participants in the digital economy in the future,” she stated.
The renovated ICT lab will bridge the digital divide and advance digital education in the community, which aligns with Telecel Ghana Foundation’s Connected Learning initiative; to increase access to technology and expand digital literacy to underserved communities across the country.
BY TIMES REPORTER