Fatal Peki-Tsame road crash claims 15 lives, 25 injured

Firefighters from the Peki Fire Station of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) responded swiftly to a fatal head-on collision involving a Mercedes-Benz container truck (WR 1553-C) travelling from Nkwanta to Accra and a Mercedes-Benz passenger bus (GR 3215-E) travelling from Battor to Kabiti in the Oti Region.

The crash occurred at Peki-Tsame near Peki Senior High School in the early hours of Tuesday, 2nd June 2026.

A total of forty (40) persons were involved, comprising twenty-one (21) males, fifteen (15) females, and four (4) children.

Through a coordinated rescue operation, firefighters extricated 25 injured casualties, including 23 adults and two children.

Sadly, 15 persons lost their lives, made up of nine males and 6 females.

The injured were conveyed to the Peki Government Hospital for treatment, while the deceased were handed over to the Police, who conveyed them to the hospital mortuary for preservation and further investigation. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

The Ghana National Fire Service has extended its deepest condolences to the bereaved families and urges all motorists to observe road traffic regulations, avoid dangerous driving practices, and exercise maximum caution on the roads to help prevent accidents and save lives.