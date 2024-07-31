Telecel rewards first two winners of ‘More Money’ promo

Telecel Ghana has presented the GH₵30,000 weekly cash prize to the first two winners of its ongoing More Money Promo at an event held at the Madina market in Accra and at the Area 2 – Sunyani, Ahafo Region.

Richard Addo Boafo, the winner from Accra, was overwhelmed with joy as he received the prize cheque from Telecel and National Lottery Authority executives, followed by an instant Telecel Cash transfer into his mobile account at the bustling market quadrant.

Richard, a fabric production specialist with a textiles manufacturer, expressed his surprise and delight the moment he found out he was a winner.

“I couldn’t believe I had won 30, 000 cedis just like that. When the call came from Telecel, I was overjoyed. I started jumping and singing praises at my workplace. I’m very happy,” Mr Boafo said.

The second winner, Emmanuel Bonsu, a miner, was equally elated as the GH₵30,000 prize hit his Telecel Cash account, clapping and jumping with joy.

Telecel Ghana’s Executive Head of Accra East, Samuel Gyimah, congratulated Richard and Emmanuel for being the first lucky winners of the Telecel More Money Promo and reiterated the telco’s commitment to rewarding its customers.

“We’re thrilled to see Richard and Emmanuel receive their weekly cash prizes. This promo demonstrates Telecel’s dedication to rewarding and empowering Ghanaians. We encourage everyone to keep topping up their airtime and buying bundles for a chance to win the daily, weekly and grand prize of GH₵1million.”

The Telecel More Money Promo, launched July 10, 2004, offers Ghanaians across the country the opportunity to win daily and cash rewards simply by recharging their Telecel mobile and broadband accounts. The promo continues until the end of September, with more daily and weekly winners set to be announced in the coming weeks.