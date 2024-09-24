THE POWER OF HER LENS!!

In the realm of filmmaking, creativity and vision converge to craft captivating stories that resonate with audiences worldwide. Today, I had the privilege of having a one on one chat with one of Nollywood’s finest and award winning filmmaker, Oke Blessing Akambe, whose work has left an indelible mark on the industry. Let’s delve into the world of Oke and uncover the insights she shared during our conversation.

When asked about her journey into filmmaking, Oke recounted how her childhood in the bustling city of Lagos, surrounded by vibrant colors and rich cultural tapestries, ignited her passion for storytelling. “Growing up, I was mesmerized by the tales woven by my grandparents, and that sparked a desire in me to bring stories to life on screen,” she shared.

Oke’s creative process is a fusion of meticulous planning and spontaneous inspiration. “I believe in meticulous pre-production to lay a solid foundation, but I also leave room for improvisation on set to capture raw emotions,” she revealed. Her films often explore themes of identity and belonging, drawing from personal experiences and observations of the world around her.

Despite the challenges she has faced in a highly competitive and male dominated industry, Oke Blessing Akambe remains resilient. “Every obstacle is an opportunity to grow and learn,” she emphasized. Her advice to aspiring filmmakers is simple yet profound: “Stay true to your voice, persevere through setbacks, and never stop honing your craft.”

Looking ahead, Oke teased about her upcoming projects, a bold exploration of human connections in a digital age. “I aim to push boundaries and provoke thought with each film I create,” she hinted, leaving us eagerly anticipating her next cinematic masterpiece.

In conclusion, Oke’s commitment to authenticity and storytelling prowess shines through in every frame she captures. As we bid farewell to this enlightening conversation, we are reminded of the transformative power of cinema and the visionaries like Oke Blessing Akambe who breathe life into stories on the screens in Nigeria, Africa and beyond.

By Ikechukwu Nwaolisa