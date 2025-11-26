Tourism Minister urges filmmakers to use movies to boost Ghana’s image

The Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has called on local filmmakers to use their craft to promote Ghana’s positive image and showcase its attractions to the world.

She made the plea at a meeting with Kumawood actors and producers in Kumasi on Tuesday, which kicked off her multi-day working tour of the Ashanti Region.

In her address, the Minister emphasised the powerful influence of film, stating that movies are a key driver of global perception.

She encouraged the creative industry to intentionally highlight the nation’s stunning landscapes, vibrant culture, and tourism sites in their productions.

The Minister’s tour also included separate meetings with Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) and other stakeholders from the hospitality, fashion, and tourism sectors.

During these sessions, industry players raised pressing concerns, including issues of taxation, the need for international exchange programmes, and capacity building.

The Minister assured stakeholders that their concerns had been duly noted and would be addressed.

She was accompanied on the tour by Directors Dr. Jeoffrey Tamakloe and Divine Kwame Owusu Ansah.

By: Jacob Aggrey