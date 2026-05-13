Traders count losses as fire guts Nima Market

A midnight fire outbreak swept through sections of the Nima Market in Accra on Monday night, destroying goods and property worth thousands of cedis.

Most of the items lost in the blaze were kept in wooden structures used by traders as shops and storage facilities.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service putting out the fire at the Nima Market……

The fire, which reportedly started around 11:20 p.m., triggered panic among traders and residents as flames quickly engulfed parts of the market.

Personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) responded swiftly to a distress call and managed to contain the fire before it spread to adjoining shops and structures.

Their timely intervention, residents said, averted what could have turned into a major disaster in the busy commercial area.

No casualties were recorded.

By Tuesday morning, affected traders and residents had gathered at the scene, trying to salvage items that survived the inferno.

Some were seen sifting through the debris, while others attempted to retrieve partially burnt goods from their stalls.

According to a statement issued by the GNFS on Tuesday, preliminary investigations suggest that the fire may have been caused by an electrical fault, although further assessments are ongoing.

Speaking to journalists, one of the victims said the fire had wiped out her entire livelihood.

“The fire outbreak has destroyed everything. This business was what we used to take care of the family,” she lamented.

Another victim, Mrs Janet Nyarko, was seen wailing in anguish over the loss of her goods.

She said she had recently taken a loan from the bank to support her business and called on the GNFS to investigate the cause of the fire without delay.

The latest incident has renewed concerns about the rising cases of market fires in parts of Accra, many of which have left traders counting heavy losses.

BY TIMES REPORTER

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