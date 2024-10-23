Tricky Legon Cities test for Asante Kotoko

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will aim to stretch their good run in the Ghana Premier League to the Univer­sity of Ghana (UG) Stadium on October 30 as they play as guests of Legon Cities in an outstanding match.

Kotoko are second on the GPL table but could approach their match week eight encounter as leaders if they emerge victors in today’s outstanding match against the struggling Legon Cities.

Cities are stuck in the bottom with only a point to boast of. That is surely a bitter story to be told to their fans as they aim to avoid cir­cumstances that surrounded their previous campaign.

They are without a win after seven matches. They share that unpleasant record with Dreams FC but today’s clash offers an opportu­nity to get out of the bottom place.

Legon Cities lost 3-1 at Bere­kum Chelsea on Sunday to deepen the woes of the team.