TTU Young Agripreneurs Forum launches awareness programme

The new executives of the Young Agripreneurs Forum at Takoradi Technical University (YAF-TTU) kicked off their tenure with a highly successful weeklong awareness campaign.

This initiative was designed to raise awareness about YAF with a membership and recruit­ment drive campaign.

The event began with a mini fundraising activity, supported by the university’s technical team, which mobilised resourc­es to ensure the programme’s success.

A statement issued in Accra yesterday by the organisers em­phasized that through strategic hall-to-hall interactions, the team engaged with students, educating them about YAF’s vision, pro­grammes, and the opportunities it offers its members.

These engagements, the statement said, not only created significant buzz on campus but also allowed the team to gather valuable data on potential mem­bers.

“For many first year college students, it was an opportunity to learn about YAF first-hand, with the majority expressing a strong willingness to become active members of the forum. This remarkable campaign marked a promising start for the new exec­utives in positioning YAF-TTU as a vibrant platform for young agripreneurs,” the statement explained.

YAF is a student-led inter­active forum where tertiary students can share and exchange ideas, interests and engage in ac­tivities pertaining to agriculture.

YAF provides capacity build­ing and practical skills training for students, invest in changing the mindset and perceptions

of young people and position agripreneurship as an exciting career of choice. YAF is also an initiative of KIC in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation.

Some activities of the forum include Volunteer Day, Food processing, Industrial farm visits, among others.

Through the exposure from these events, young people are beginning to realise the opportu­nities for entrepreneurship and employment within the agricul­tural sector

BY TIMES REPORTER