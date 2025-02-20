TTU Young Agripreneurs Forum launches awareness programme
The new executives of the Young Agripreneurs Forum at Takoradi Technical University (YAF-TTU) kicked off their tenure with a highly successful weeklong awareness campaign.
This initiative was designed to raise awareness about YAF with a membership and recruitment drive campaign.
The event began with a mini fundraising activity, supported by the university’s technical team, which mobilised resources to ensure the programme’s success.
A statement issued in Accra yesterday by the organisers emphasized that through strategic hall-to-hall interactions, the team engaged with students, educating them about YAF’s vision, programmes, and the opportunities it offers its members.
These engagements, the statement said, not only created significant buzz on campus but also allowed the team to gather valuable data on potential members.
“For many first year college students, it was an opportunity to learn about YAF first-hand, with the majority expressing a strong willingness to become active members of the forum. This remarkable campaign marked a promising start for the new executives in positioning YAF-TTU as a vibrant platform for young agripreneurs,” the statement explained.
YAF is a student-led interactive forum where tertiary students can share and exchange ideas, interests and engage in activities pertaining to agriculture.
YAF provides capacity building and practical skills training for students, invest in changing the mindset and perceptions
of young people and position agripreneurship as an exciting career of choice. YAF is also an initiative of KIC in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation.
Some activities of the forum include Volunteer Day, Food processing, Industrial farm visits, among others.
Through the exposure from these events, young people are beginning to realise the opportunities for entrepreneurship and employment within the agricultural sector
BY TIMES REPORTER