U.S. Central Command launches strikes against Iran over attacks on commercial shipping

U.S. Central Command forces have begun a series of powerful strikes against targets in Iran following attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

The strikes are in response to Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels that were transiting the international waterway with civilian crews.

According to U.S. officials, the operation is intended to impose heavy costs on Iran for targeting and attacking commercial shipping in a critical global trade route.

The U.S. military described Iran’s actions as “unwarranted, dangerous, and a clear violation of the ceasefire.”

Officials said the attacks on the civilian-crewed vessels posed a direct threat to freedom of navigation and the safety of international shipping.

The strikes mark an escalation in U.S. military action in the region aimed at deterring further aggression against commercial traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.

U.S. Central Command has not provided details on the specific targets or extent of damage from the strikes. Further updates are expected as the operation continues.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme