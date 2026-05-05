Unacceptable season cannot be repeated – Van Dijk

Captain Virgil van Dijk says Liverpool’s season has been “unacceptable” after Arne Slot’s side fell to an 18th defeat in all competitions when they were beaten by Manchester United.

The Dutch defender has also stressed the need for “a lot of work to be done behind the scenes” to avoid a repeat of their disappointing Premier League title defence.

“I’m not here to make excuses,” Van Dijk said.

“It’s been a very disappointing season, an unacceptable season, and it’s tough. We shouldn’t feel sorry for ourselves whatsoever.

“We have to work and turn this around and make sure that next season these things don’t happen. It’s not Liverpool.”

Liverpool may still require four points from their remaining three games to confirm Champions League qualification.

The 3-2 defeat against Michael Carrick’s side at Old Trafford came after a three-game winning run in the Premier League, but it was the 11th loss of Liverpool’s title defence.

The last reigning champions to lose more league games were Leicester (18) in 2016-17.

“I think it’s unacceptable that we have lost too many times as defending champions of the Premier League and we shouldn’t accept it,” said Van Dijk.

“There will be a lot of work that has to be done going into next season. When I am back from the World Cup I will go into it, but there is a lot of work to be done behind the scenes.”

The 34-year-old added: “I care so much about this club. I know that it has been a tough season, but I will always be there in good and lesser good days.

“But we have three games left and the realisation has to come from ourselves, as a group and as players, to make sure that we are in the Champions League because of the impact of it for the financial side for the club. But also because we want to be playing against the best teams in Europe.

“It’s not easy. But we keep going.”

Liverpool sit fourth in the table and are 18 points behind leaders Arsenal.-BBC

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