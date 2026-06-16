US Immigration court grants Ken Ofori-Atta’s green card Petition- his lawyers confirm

Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has had his Green Card (I-485) petition granted by a United States Immigration Court, according to his lawyers.

In a press release issued on June 16, 2026, the law firm, Minkah-Premo, Osei-Bonsu, Bruce-Cathline and Partners, representing him said the court considered evidence relating to actions taken by Ghana’s Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) during the immigration proceedings.

According to the statement, the court heard evidence about the OSP’s earlier decision to declare Mr. Ofori-Atta a fugitive from justice while he was reportedly receiving medical treatment in the United States.

The lawyers also stated that his legal team remained in communication with investigators in Ghana during that period.

The law firm, Minkah-Premo, Osei-Bonsu, Bruce-Cathline & Partners, said the court found the criminal charges against Mr. Ofori-Atta in Ghana “not credible.”

However, the lawyers clarified that the ruling was made within the context of a United States immigration case and was focused on whether he met the legal requirements for adjustment of status.

By: Jacob Aggrey