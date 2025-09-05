US Open: Sinner, Anisimova set up semi-final with Auger-Aliassime, Osaka

Defending champion Jannik Sinner continued his ruthless run at the U.S. Open by beating 10th seed Lorenzo Musetti 6–1 6–4 6–2 on Wednesday in the first all-Italian men’s Grand Slam quarter-final.

The world number one, who also holds the Australian Open trophy, extended his hardcourt winning streak to 26 matches and will take on Canadian 25th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime next.

Sinner’s thunderous hitting from the word go helped him take a 5-0 lead, and while the loudest applause of the evening came when Musetti got on the board that was the only joy he had in the opening set.

Musetti briefly threatened to break early in the second but Sinner staved off his challenge to double his advantage, before easing through the next set and finishing it with a clean hold.

Amanda Anisimova flipped the script on Wednesday by ousting second seed Iga Swiatek 6-4 6-3 to reach her first U.S. Open semi-final, exacting revenge for one of the most brutal defeats in Grand Slam history.

Less than two months after suffering a devastating 6-0 6-0 loss to the world number two in the Wimbledon final, the American eighth seed completed the turnaround in 96 minutes on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The 24-year-old’s journey from tears in July to triumph on Wednesday epitomizes the sport’s capacity for redemption.

After watching back the painful Wimbledon footage on Tuesday night, Anisimova admitted she was “slow as hell” in that final but approached the rematch with renewed purpose.

Anisimova next faces Naomi Osaka in the semi-finals after the Japanese 23rd seed beat Karolina Muchova 6-4 7-6(3).-Reuters

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q