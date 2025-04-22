W/R Minister bemoans police bribery allegations in fight against galamsey

The Western Regional Minister, Joseph Nelson, has expressed concerns over reports suggesting that some police officers might be accepting bribes from illegal miners.

He, therefore, called on the Western Central Police Command to remain committed to fight illegal mining (galamsey) without any compromise.

Speaking at a meeting with police leadership in Tarkwa, Mr Nelson said “Our environment

is being destroyed in the name of finding gold and making money, putting lives at risk. I am saddened when I hear that some of you are compromised in the fight against galamsey.

“Just this evening, someone called me to complain that some officers are accepting bribes, rang­ing from GH¢2,000 to GH¢3,000. While money is important, it’s more fulfilling when earned hon­estly.”

Mr Nelson warned that Ghana’s food security was under serious threat, likely due to the devastating impact of galamsey on our water bodies and arable lands

Again, he indicated that there was much to be done on galamsey, and as the Regional Minister, while he would applaud good and the negative side on the fight against galamsey.

He continued that, “Some might think, if the water bodies are destroyed, we can afford bot­tled water. But that’s an unfortu­nate mindset. The consequences of galamsey will ultimately affect us all, and we’re already witnessing its negative impacts on our health and lives.”

In furtherance, Mr Nelson contended the country’s leaders must care about the areas affected

“Today, our country’s food security is in serious danger. The land we once used to plant cassava and other staple crops is being threatened. As you drive around, do you see thriving cassava farms? It’s disheartening to witness the decline,” he added.

The Western Central Police Commander, Deputy Commis­sioner of Police (DCOP) Des­mond Boampong, also spoke about the challenges the command faced from unknown individuals claiming to be members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who intimidate the police, after illegal mining operations.

These individuals, he alleged, harassed police officers whenever they make arrests and, therefore appealed to the Regional Minister to help address these incidents which hindered the police’s efforts to combat galamsey

Nevertheless, DCOP Bo­ampong pledged the command would support the fight against illegal mining

FROM CLEMENT ADZEI BOYE, TARKWA

