WAEC Releases 2025 WASSCE Results Amid Irregularities

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the 2025 West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results, with cancellations affecting several candidates due to examination offences. A total of 6,295 students had their subject results cancelled for various irregularities, while 653 candidates had their entire results cancelled for possession of mobile phones in examination halls.

Additionally, WAEC withheld the subject results of 908 candidates and the entire results of 158 candidates for suspected offences. Some subject results from 185 schools were withheld due to alleged collusion and are currently under investigation. WAEC assured that the results of affected candidates would be published before the end of December 2025, depending on the outcome of ongoing investigations.

According to Mr John K. Kapi, Head of Public Affairs at WAEC, 19 out of 35 persons involved in compromising the integrity of the examination have been arraigned in court and convicted, while the remaining 16 are yet to appear before the courts. The 19 teachers among the offenders will face further disciplinary action by the Ghana Education Service (GES).

Performance in the four core subjects—English Language, Mathematics, Integrated Science, and Social Studies—dropped compared to 2024. The percentage of students obtaining Grades A1-C6 in English Language fell slightly from 69.52% to 69.00%, while Mathematics dropped significantly from 66.86% to 48.73%. Integrated Science and Social Studies also recorded declines from 58.77% to 57.74% and 71.53% to 55.82%, respectively.

WAEC has provided login details to Heads of Schools for accessing the results of their candidates. A total of 461,736 candidates—207,415 males and 254,321 females from 1,021 schools—registered for the examination, representing a slight 0.24% increase from 2024. However, 5,821 candidates (1.26%) were absent from the exams.

WAEC expressed gratitude to all stakeholders who supported the successful conduct and release of the 2025 WASSCE results.

BY TIMES REPORTER

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q