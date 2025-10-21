Wafad Group, 2 others partner to transform rural livelihoods through CHICKEN4U initiative

WAFAD Group, an agribusiness enterprise in Ghana, in partnership with Hubbard Breeders and with the support of the Gates Foundation, has launched a groundbreaking initiative to uplift rural communities through sustainable dual-purpose poultry production.

The landmark five-year programme, part of the Gates Foundation’s broader effort to strengthen inclusive poultry systems across sub-Saharan Africa, aims to empower over 250,000 smallholder farmers in Ghana — with a special focus on women and youth — through the CHICKEN4U project.

Under the initiative, WAFAD will produce and distribute millions of high-quality dual-purpose birds, locally branded as GRANGER, to small-scale farmers across Ghana.

The CHICKEN4U model integrates training, input support, veterinary care, feed supply, and structured market access, creating a self-sustaining ecosystem that enhances food security, generates income, and improves nutrition in rural households.

“CHICKEN4U is not just a project; it’s a movement,” Ebenezer K. Yeboah, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of WAFAD Group, said in a statement issued in Accra yesterday.

“Through this partnership, we are unlocking rural prosperity, empowering women and youth to become agri-entrepreneurs, and making poultry a reliable source of food and income for every household in Ghana,” he added.

To ensure effective implementation, WAFAD Group is embarking on a comprehensive modernisation programme to strengthen Ghana’s poultry value chain. This includes a new state-of-the-art hatchery, feedmill upgrades, modern breeder farms, and the recruitment and training of over 100 Sales and Technical Officers (SATOs).

The national rollout will recruit and train SATOs to support Mother Unit Operators (MUOs) and smallholder farmers in rural areas through extension services, good husbandry practices, and market linkages.

With strong technical and genetic support from Hubbard Breeders and strategic investment from the Gates Foundation, the CHICKEN4U initiative will:

Reach over 250,000 rural households across Ghana.

Distribute over five million dual-purpose birds annually for both meat and egg production.

Establish over 2,000 MUOs as rural brooder hubs and distribution centres.

Promote local feed production and vaccine access to strengthen resilience and sustainability.

The project builds on WAFAD’s proven track record in poultry production, agribusiness innovation, and community empowerment. Through the CHICKEN4U model, WAFAD is creating real opportunities for small-scale farmers to grow food, earn income, and change lives.

“Hubbard is delighted to support WAFAD’s CHICKEN4U project,” Olivier Rochard, Managing Director of Hubbard, said. “By combining our world-class genetics with WAFAD’s strong local expertise, we are helping to make poultry farming a sustainable and profitable venture in even the most remote villages of Ghana.”

BY TIMES REPORTER

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q