WASSCE 2025 begins: Asenso Boakye commends students at Bantama for abstaining from exams malpractice

The Member of Parliament for Bantama, Francis Asenso Boakye, has praised students in his constituency for showing discipline and avoiding examination malpractice as the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) begins.

The MP visited four Senior High Schools in Bantama: Asanteman SHS, Kumasi Girls SHS, Islamic SHS and Bantama SDA SHS to monitor the start of the exams.

A total of 5,370 students from these schools are taking part in this year’s WASSCE.

Mr. Asenso Boakye expressed satisfaction with the orderly conduct of the exams and commended both students and supervisors for their commitment to a smooth process.

He encouraged the candidates to remain focused and diligent, stressing that success comes through hard work and not shortcuts.

He wished the students the best of luck and urged them to make their families, schools and the Bantama constituency proud.

By: Jacob Aggrey