Water Polo official in Ghana ahead of championship

Renowned USA Water Polo (USAWP) official, Tonko Tony Karaman, has arrived in Ghana to officiate the 4th edition of the Black Star Water Polo championship schedule for the University of Ghana, Legon, on Saturday.

Originally from Croatia, Karaman, who has played professionally and coached in the past, arrived on Sunday and is expected to hold a meeting with officials with the aim to structure a framework for the sport and also help to oversee the success of Saturday’s event.

A scene from last year’s event final

He will hold a series of training work­shops for water polo officials and enthusi­asts at Lincoln Community School, Burma Camp, and the University of Ghana, Legon, and then the Awutu Win­ton SHS in the Central Region.

These meetings are expected to introduce them to the basic rules and regulations that cover the play, procedure, equipment, and officiating of the sport.

The founder of the New York Water Polo Club will also hold a referee’s clinics for a handful of officials ahead of the championship, which is expected to draw participation from Accra Arts Centre Club, KNUST Club, Lake Bosomtwe Club, Awutu Winton SHS A, Awutu Win­ton SHS B, Open Youth Club, and Open Ladies Club.

Three-time champions, Awutu Winton Senior High School A team, will attempt to make it a fourth straight success at the championship, which will last the whole day.

The founder of the Black Star Water Polo Club, Prince Asante, also the organ­iser of the championship, said the aim of the event and the invitation of Mr Kara­man

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY