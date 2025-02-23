WCFJ Youth Conference transforms 15,000 Students

A youth envangelism campaign, dubbed “Youth Fire Conference 2025” has transformed over 15,000 students as they pledge to live Christ-centered, life free from drugs, alcohol, and premarital sex.

Organised by World Conquest for Jesus (WCFJ) in partnership with Scripture Union Ghana, the five-day evangelism outreach held in the Central region, was aimed at reaching young people with the gospel while promoting a lifestyle of holiness and righteousness.

The conference, which took place at the Winneba Senior High School Park and included students from over 60 schools, including Swedru Senior High School and the University of Education, Winneba, was designed to address critical moral challenges facing the youth.

Thousands of the students who participated in the event, benefited from gospel music, counselling, teaching sessions during the five days led by Bishop Robinson and Dr. Elizabeth Fondong, the founders of WCFJ headquartered in the US.

Describing the participation as “overwhelming,” Bishop Robinson said at the end of the crusade that, “we have seen thousands of students eagerly responding to the invitation to walk more intimately and blamelessly before the Lord.”

“This has been nothing short of a moral revolution for the youth of Ghana, and by extension, the nation as a whole,” he stressed, indicating that Ghana’s youth are the future leaders and a beacon of light for their generation.

WCFJ, a non-denominational movement is committed to spreading the gospel worldwide, is dedicated to reaching one billion souls through evangelism, church planting, and missionary sponsorship.

Encouraged by the immense impact of the Youth Fire Conference, WCFJ has announced plans to continue its outreach efforts globally. Ethiopia has been identified as the next destination for the movement, but organizers have also committed to returning to Ghana in October to build on the momentum of this transformative event.

“The harvest is truly plentiful among the youth of Ghana,” said Bishop Robinson, adding that “as the doors of Ghana have now swung wide open, we are taking full advantage of this opportunity to bring young people back to the light of Jesus.”

