We are going to work with private sector to revamp railway system in Ghana – Deputy Minister‑Designate for transport

Deputy Minister‑Designate for the Ministry of Transport, Ghana, and Member of Parliament for Jomoro in the Western Region, Dorcas Affo‑Toffey, has expressed her commitment to reviving the country’s railway system.

Answering questions at the vetting of deputy ministerial nominees in Parliament, she disclosed that if approved, she would work closely with the sector minister to attract private investors into the railway sector.

She said the involvement of the private sector would help make the railway system more functional and efficient to benefit the country.

Madam Affo‑Toffey added that the goal is to expand the railway lines across Ghana, especially on key trade routes to make the movement of goods easier and faster.

She emphasised that developing the railway network is important for economic growth and job creation.

“If given the nod, one of the things I will suggest to the Minister is to open up the railway sector for private investment. This will help revamp the sector and make it viable for national development,” she assured.

By Jacob Aggrey