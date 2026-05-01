Ghana Police Hospital to suspend new admissions ahead of fumigation exercise

The Ghana Police Hospital will carry out a fumigation and maintenance exercise from Friday, May 1 to Sunday, May 3, 2026.

According to a statement issued by the hospital’s Public Affairs Officer, Chief Inspector Faustina Afia Nunekpeku, the exercise will affect the Eye Clinic, Intensive Care Unit, Specialist Consulting Rooms, Maternity and Labour Ward, Female Ward, Male Ward and the Theatre.

Management of the hospital explained that the exercise is intended to improve safety and hygiene within the facility.

As part of preparations for the fumigation, the hospital said there will be no new admissions at the affected departments from April 30, 2026, to help decongest the units before the exercise begins.

The hospital has therefore appealed to the public and its clients to take note of the temporary arrangements and seek healthcare services at alternative medical facilities during the period.

Management also thanked the public for their understanding and cooperation.

By: Jacob Aggrey