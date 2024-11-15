We are working with BoG to restore foreign exchange trading licence – CBG

Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) says it is committed to work­ing closely with the Bank of Ghana to restore its temporary suspended foreign exchange trading license.

“We believe the concerns raised in the notice can be swiftly resolved and are committed to working closely with the Bank of Ghana to ensure compliance,” a statement issued by the Bank in Accra yesterday disclosed.

The statement said, “We want to reassure our valued customers that this suspension does not impact on CBG’s normal banking operations. Except for foreign exchange products and services, all our branches and digital platforms will continue providing customers with our full range of services. We fully expect to restore foreign exchange products after our engagement with the Bank of Ghana or on expiry of the suspension period.”

“We apologize unreserved­ly for any inconvenience this situation may have caused and reaffirm our dedication to main­taining the highest standards of operational compliance across all aspects of our business. We value all our stakeholders and remain committed to providing our cherished customers with a simple, secure and differentiated banking experience,” the state­ment said.