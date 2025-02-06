‘We need investment in connectivity, innovation to unlock Africa’s digital future’
Mr Philip Amoateng, Director of Telecel Cash and Digital Transformation, has underscored the importance of digital infrastructure, innovation, and technology as fundamental pillars for the continent’s economic growth and integration.
Speaking on how Africa can leverage digital infrastructure, innovation and technology to connect the continent on day two of the Africa Prosperity Dialogues 2025, he said there was the need for strategic investments in technology with a unified approach to drive the continent’s shared prosperity.
“We live in a time where the future of our continent is being shaped not only by the physical roads we build, but by the invisible networks that power our economies, our communities, and our relationships, these are the digital highways of technology, which is now the lifeline of our socio-economic development,” he explained.
Speaking to an audience of business leaders, industry stakeholders, government officials, private sector stakeholders and influencers from across the continent, Mr Amoateng believed that Africa’s prosperity was closely linked to its ability to harness digital infrastructure and connectivity to advance the African Union’s Agenda 2063, and the continent’s blueprint for inclusive and sustainable socio-economic development.
With over 300 million people still without internet access, making the continent one of the least connected in the world, Mr Amoateng said without reliable and affordable access to the digital space, millions of Africans remain locked out of the global economy.
“We need to prioritise investments in broadband networks, fiber-optic cables, and 5G infrastructure to close the connectivity gap, specifically in rural and remote areas. This expansion will ensure that every African can access the opportunities of the digital economy,” he said.
Organised by the Africa Prosperity Network and in partnership with the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) Secretariat, APD 2025 was on the theme: ‘Delivering Africa’s Single Market through Infrastructure: Invest. Connect. Integrate.’
The three-day gathering convened Heads of State, political leaders, private sector stakeholders, industry captains and financial players to forge partnerships, bridge Africa’s infrastructure gaps, and drive economic integration through strategic investments.
Citing the success of mobile money interoperability, which has transformed financial inclusion across sub-Saharan Africa, through the power of cross collaboration, Mr Amoateng called for tech integration across sectors like agriculture, healthcare, education, and finance.
With more than 60 per cent of Africa’s population under the age of 25, he stressed the need to create an environment that empowers young Africans to solve real-world challenges using digital tools like Artificial Intelligence.
He also shared an example of Telecel Ghana’s efforts through its Connected Learning programme, which has already exposed over 20,000 children to digital technologies like AI and robotics.
BY KINGSLEY ASARE