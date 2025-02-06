‘We need investment in connectivity, innovation to unlock Africa’s digital future’

Mr Philip Amoateng, Director of Telecel Cash and Digital Transforma­tion, has underscored the impor­tance of digital infrastructure, innovation, and technology as fun­damental pillars for the continent’s economic growth and integration.

Speaking on how Africa can leverage digital infrastructure, innovation and technology to connect the continent on day two of the Africa Prosperity Dia­logues 2025, he said there was the need for strategic investments in technology with a unified approach to drive the continent’s shared prosperity.

“We live in a time where the future of our continent is being shaped not only by the physical roads we build, but by the invisible networks that power our econo­mies, our communities, and our relationships, these are the digital highways of technology, which is now the lifeline of our socio-eco­nomic development,” he explained.

Speaking to an audience of business leaders, industry stake­holders, government officials, private sector stakeholders and influencers from across the continent, Mr Amoateng believed that Africa’s prosperity was closely linked to its ability to harness digi­tal infrastructure and connectivity to advance the African Union’s Agenda 2063, and the continent’s blueprint for inclusive and sustain­able socio-economic development.

With over 300 million peo­ple still without internet access, making the continent one of the least connected in the world, Mr Amoateng said without reliable and affordable access to the digital space, millions of Africans remain locked out of the global economy.

“We need to prioritise invest­ments in broadband networks, fiber-optic cables, and 5G infra­structure to close the connectivity gap, specifically in rural and remote areas. This expansion will ensure that every African can access the opportunities of the digital econo­my,” he said.

Organised by the Africa Pros­perity Network and in partnership with the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) Secretariat, APD 2025 was on the theme: ‘Delivering Africa’s Single Market through Infrastructure: Invest. Connect. Integrate.’

The three-day gathering convened Heads of State, political leaders, private sector stakeholders, industry captains and financial players to forge partnerships, bridge Africa’s infrastructure gaps, and drive economic integration through strategic investments.

Citing the success of mobile money interoperability, which has transformed financial inclusion across sub-Saharan Africa, through the power of cross collaboration, Mr Amoateng called for tech integration across sectors like agriculture, healthcare, education, and finance.

With more than 60 per cent of Africa’s population under the age of 25, he stressed the need to cre­ate an environment that empowers young Africans to solve real-world challenges using digital tools like Artificial Intelligence.

He also shared an example of Telecel Ghana’s efforts through its Connected Learning programme, which has already exposed over 20,000 children to digital technolo­gies like AI and robotics.

BY KINGSLEY ASARE