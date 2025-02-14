 We will target performance improvement, profitability – New SIC, MD

The newly appointed Act­ing Managing Director of SIC Insurance PLC, Mr James Agyenim- Boateng, has on Wednesday officially received handing over notes from the outgoing Managing Director, Ms Hollistar Duah-Yentumi, at a short ceremony held at the com­pany’s Head Office in Accra.

Mr Agyenim-Boateng in his first message to senior manage­ment said he was joining the company with a commitment to support and grow its fortunes, pointing out that he would work hard to prioritise the interest of members of staff, operational excellence and strong corporate governance and transparency.

“We will solidify SIC’s brand and reputation by improving performance, profitability and value creation for our sharehold­ers,” Mr Agyenim-Boateng stat­ed and encouraged all members of staff to look to the future with optimism.

“I am here to leverage the great talent we have in-house to ensure that SIC Insurance PLC out-performs its previous bench­marks. Given the depth of our internal technical talent, I have no doubt that with the support of government and our leverage of useful networks, we will restore SIC Insurance PLC to its rightful place as the leader of the industry,” he underlined.

Moreover, Mr Agyenim-Boateng identified his three areas of priority, namely; developing and leveraging the company’s human capital, driving operational excellence and ensuring strong corporate governance which would enable the company to deliver greater value to all stakeholders.

Ms Hollistar Duah-Yentu­mi on her part expressed her appreciation to all members of staff for the support given her during her tenure as Managing Director and asked for the same goodwill to be extended to the new acting Managing Director.

“I wish to express my extreme gratitude to all of you who assisted me with your technical expertise and I am proud of the work we have done together as a team because there could be no me without you”, she indicated.

