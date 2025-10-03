We won’t be dumpsite for deportees – Pres assures

GHANA will not become the dump­ing ground for United States de­portees, neither will it become home for persons with criminal records, President John Dramani Mahama has assured.

He said Ghana’s third-party deportee agreement with the US was limited, care­fully vetted and aligned with the ECOWAS protocols.

“The agreement reflects Ghana’s pan Af­rican commitments to regional cooperation while safeguarding our dignity and sovereign­ty,” he stated.

President Mahama gave this assurance at the Presidency in Accra yesterday when he commissioned 11 envoys, including four High Commissioners and seven Ambassa­dors on duty tour.

According to him, the agreement with the US for the reversal of its visa restrictions against Ghana had no connection with the deportee arrangement.

“Let me state clearly that this outcome was negotiated in Ghana’s interest.”

One of the key points in the negotiation with the US authorities, he clarified, was Ghana’s agreement to address the issue of visa overstays, especially amongst students and others who travel as part of official government delegations.

“Let me emphasise that there was no financial considerations as part of the un­derstanding between Ghana and the United States,” he reiterated.

He disclosed that negotiations were also ongoing with regard to the 15 per cent trade tariffs imposed on Ghana by the Trump administration and the renewal of AGOA which was a zero per cent tariff on African nations.

“I wish to assure my countrymen and women that our understanding with the US does not undermine our sovereignty, security or stability,” he said.

“I urge you (the envoys) to project these clarities wherever these questions arise.”

The High Commissioners are Benjamin Anani Quashie, South Africa; Captain (Rtd.) George Kofi Nfojoh, Togo; Prof. Dora Francisca Edu-Buandoh, Canada and Alhaji Abdul-Rahman Harruna Attah, Namibia.

The rest are Mr Kojo Choi, South Korea; Dr Kwame Ampofo, Hungary; Magnus Kofi Amoatey, Democratic Republic of Congo; Benedict Batabe Assorow, Vatican City; Prof Mrs Esi Awuah, Switzerland; Mr Kwesi Ahwoi, Serbia and Mohammed Abubakari Manaf, Benin.

Ghana became the only country, subject to US visa restrictions by the Donald Trump administration, to have the restrictions reversed.

Ghana got its three-months one entry visa restrictions reversed to five years multiple entries following bilateral talks between Gha­na’s Foreign Minister,

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Alli­son Hooker.

The agreement was reached on the sidelines of the just-ended United Nations General Assembly in New York.

