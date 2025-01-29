The Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Cocoa Board (COCO­BOD), Dr Ransford Anerty Abbey, has promised to prioritise the welfare of cocoa farmers during his tenure.

He said the welfare of cocoa farmers were paramount because without them “there is no cocoa industry and COCOBOD will not be in existence.”

Dr Abbey said this yesterday at a meeting between him and cocoa farmers with the aim of fostering dialogue and addressing key issues affecting the cocoa industry.

He said “the President has made me aware that welfare of cocoa farmers is important to him and that everything I do, the welfare of cocoa farmers should be of importance.”

According to Dr Abbey, there were a lot of challenges affecting the cocoa industry citing climate change, low production, cocoa pricing, pest infestation, and overgrown cocoa trees as well as illegal mining commonly known as ‘galamsey.’

He said, he was of the view that Ghana would be able to increase its production of cocoa when farmers and COCOBOD work together.

The Acting CEO of COCO­BOD pledged his readiness to work with the farmers in order for them to achieve a common goal.

The National President of the Ghana Cocoa Coffee Sheanut Farmers Association (COCOSHE), Alhaji Alhassan Bukari, said cocoa production has declined describing it as “sickening.”

“Cocoa production is at its lowest ebb, unprecedented in the annals of cocoa production in Ghana. From a production level of over one million tonnes to below 500,000 tonnes,” he stated.

He said there were a myriad of challenges facing the cocoa sector and there was an urgent need to tackle challenges confronting the cocoa sector head on.

The President of the Ghana Best Cocoa Farmers Association, Charles Gyamfi, also urged the Acting CEO to tackle the issue of smuggling which was affecting the cocoa industry.

He said governments have in­vested much in the sector but was not able to reap its benefits due to smuggling, hence the need to address it.

He also mentioned the need for poultry manure which he said was beneficial to cocoa production saying “poultry manure is very important and with it, fertiliser is not much needed.”

