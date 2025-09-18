What would the victims of Auschwitz say about the ‘burning’ of Gaza?

“GAZA IS BURNI­ING!” So the Israeli Defence Minister is report­ed to have boasted in a message to the internet.

How absolutely ironical. The state of Israel was creat­ed in 1948 by the victorious powers which had defeat­ed Nazi Germany, partly because they wanted the sur­vivors of the Jewish people who had been extracted from German-occupied Europe and brutally exterminated in horrendous concentration camps, to have a safe home­land of their own.

The “Western powers” being as hypocritical as they were, did not care too much about what would happen to the people of the area chosen to “settle” the Jews. At first, they wanted to settle them in the African country of Uganda! But Uganda was saved by the racist attitudes of some of the would-be beneficiaries of Western “humanitarian” concerns. Uganda was too “backward” for European Jews, some of whom were ranked among the “brainiest” people in the world, to settle among its people (the Jews plead­ed.) They wanted Palestine instead.

They got Palestine. There were Palestinians on the land the Jews demanded, of course. So what? Hadn’t people read the Bible? Didn’t the Bible teach that Palestine had been the “homeland” of the Jews for ever? Well, since the days of Adam, anyway? To say nothing of Abraham? Wasn’t Jerusalem the “city of David” (according to holy writ?)

To satisfy the Arab pop­ulation of Palestine, why not partition the country? Give the Arab population the sovereignty they wanted. The Jewish population would soon show them what it’s like to inhabit territory that was envied by a “neighbour” that thought itself cleverer than you! And had powerful friends on the world scene who would back it to the hilt at every turn!

This scenario has been played out in relations between Israel and its Arab neighbours since 1948. There have been wars, seizures of land, kidnappings, assassina­tions, name it.

But now, the course of events has reached a stage where even the most hard­ened onlooker at human misery is bound to be moved to yell: “Enough is enough! For Israel is STARVING the populace of the Gaza strip by mercilessly driving people from their homes through in­credibly heavy bombardment of dwelling houses, schools and even the hospitals that are supposed to try and heal those injured in the ruthless bombings.

Worse, it’s all happening right before the eyes of the whole world! Israel is acting with impunity of unbeliev­able proportions against world decency, human sen­sitivity and natural empathy. And the only country which has the ability to call Israel to order, doesn’t care to rein its “ally”! What are those of our children who have attained cognitive maturity to think of the world into which we have thrust them WITH­OUT A BY YOUR LEAVE?

As I write, Great Britain, one of the principal creators of the Israeli state, is rigging up its pompous royal finery to pay obeisance to the “king of bling”, Donald Trump, to whom nothing matters, so long as his golf courses are safe! His accomplices in NATO are masters of words without action (as they have taught Ukraine to learn!

And we call This WORLD OF THINKING BEINGS?

BY CAMERON DUODU