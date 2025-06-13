Wimbledon prize pot increases to record £53.5m

Total prize money at this year’s Wimbledon will increase by 7 per cent to a record £53.5m.

The prize pot, worth £50m in 2024, is double the £26.5m on offer in 2015.

Carlos Alcaraz and Barbora Krejcikova each took home £2.7m for winning the men’s and women’s singles titles respectively last year.

This year’s winners will receive £3m, an increase of 11 per cent.

Players knocked out in the first round will receive £66,000, an increase of 10 per cent.

There will be a 4 per cent increase for the men’s and women’s doubles winners, who will earn £680,000, and a 3 per cent increase for the mixed doubles winners, to £135,000.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club also confirmed the full introduction of live electronic line calling.

The technology, trialled in part last year, will end Wimbledon’s 147-year use of line judges.

More than 400 cameras have been installed across the courts.

Wimbledon runs from June 30 to July 13.-BBC