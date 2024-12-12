Woman accused of GH¢256,000 visa fraud remanded

The Accra Circuit Court has remanded in police custody a 45-year-old wom­an, Faustina Foli, who allegedly defrauded an insurance officer of GH¢265,000.

Foli is accused of promising to secure a United States visa and three Canadian visas for applicants, but failed to deliver.

She has been charged with de­frauding by false pretenses and has pleaded not guilty.

The court, presided by Mr Isaac Addo, ordered the prosecution to file disclosures within two weeks, and adjourned the case to Decem­ber 24, 2024.

The court rejected a bail application made by the defense counsel, Mr Chris Akummey.

This was after Chief Inspector Jonas Lawer, prosecuting, told the court that Foli, who claimed to be a Togolese, had previously jumped bail after being granted bail by the Weija Circuit Court.

The prosecution said the police found a Ghana Card on Foli after a search on her, indicating that she did not have a fixed address.

The prosecution recounted that Foli and her lawyer had provided conflicting addresses, and said that the defendant had previously absconded while facing similar charges, leading to her re-arrest.

However, Mr Akummey, the defence counsel, requested the court to reconsider the bail appli­cation.

He denied the accusation that Foli was Togolese, stating that she was a citizen of the Volta Region and had family members present in court.

Mr Akummey argued that Foli had committed the offense without fully understanding its consequences.

Chief Insp Lawer said the complainant, Daniel Acquay, an insurance officer residing at Bortianor, became a victim of the scam after Faustina Foli, a resident of Ablekuma, told him she could help him secure visas.

The court heard that Foli claimed her fiancé, Charles Agbele, worked at the Canadian High Commission and was facilitating the issuance of Canadian and U.S visas at a reduced cost.

Chief Insp Lawer further dis­closed that Foli showed the com­plainant copies of Canadian visas, which she claimed were obtained by her fiancé for other applicants.

The prosecution said Acquay expressed interest in securing Canadian and U.S. visas for his daughter and three other relatives, gave money totaling GH¢265,000 to Foli for the transaction.

Chief Insp Lawer said Foli after receiving the money and pass­ports from the applicants, went into hiding, and all attempts to reach her proved unsuccessful.

The prosecution disclosed that Acquay reported the matter to the police, and when accused was grabbed, she admitted to collecting the money, in her caution state­ment.

Chief Insp Lawer told the court that Foli said that Agbele instructed her to give the money to a man called Kojo.

The prosecution said Foli failed to provide the police with useful information about Kojo to aid investigation.

The prosecution also stated that it would contact the Cana­dian High Commission to verify whether Agbele is an employed there. —GNA