Young leaders urged to build trust to drive Africa’s economic integration

The Founder of the Brazil-Ghana Chamber of Commerce, Mrs. Edinam Adjei-Sika, has called on young Africans to take an active role in building trust and relationships that will strengthen regional economic integration across the continent.

Speaking at the Africa Young Diplomats Forum (AYDF) International Diplomatic Leadership Conference held at the School of Public Health Auditorium on Thursday, Mrs. Adjei-Sika said Africa’s economic future depended not only on trade agreements and policies but also on the ability of citizens to work together across borders.

She stressed that frameworks such as Agenda 2063 and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) could only achieve their objectives when people, businesses and communities developed mutual trust and understanding.

According to her, economic integration is not driven solely by infrastructure, customs procedures or regulations but by strong human relationships that encourage cooperation and trade.

Mrs. Adjei-Sika shared an experience from a meeting with a senior diplomat in Ghana who described her as an ambassador because of her efforts in connecting businesses and promoting cultural exchange between Brazil and Ghana.

The experience, she said, demonstrated that leadership and bridge-building are no longer limited to individuals with diplomatic titles or official passports.

“Anyone who creates opportunities for cooperation, understanding and partnership is contributing to diplomacy and development,” she noted.

She explained that successful trade and investment relationships often begin with trust, adding that people are more willing to do business with those they understand and respect.

Using the example of AfCFTA, Mrs. Adjei-Sika said Africans must first develop confidence in one another before the continent can fully benefit from the free trade agreement.

She noted that stronger relationships among citizens of countries such as Ghana, Togo and Nigeria would make it easier for businesses to collaborate and expand across borders.

Mrs. Adjei-Sika further encouraged young leaders to see themselves as agents of change capable of promoting cooperation, innovation and sustainable development in their communities.

She urged them to invest in networking, cultural understanding and dialogue, explaining that these qualities would help create partnerships that can withstand political changes and economic challenges.

The conference, which brought together emerging leaders, students and professionals from across Africa, focused on the role of diplomacy and leadership in advancing regional cooperation and achieving the goals of Agenda 2063.

Participants were encouraged to embrace leadership roles that promote unity, economic growth and stronger connections among African countries.

By Enoch Ntiamoah Siaw