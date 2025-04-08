 Zimbabwe to scrap tariffs on US goods in goodwill gesture to Trump

Zimbabwe’s President Emmer­son Mnangagwa has announced he will suspend tariffs on goods imported from the US in an attempt to build a “positive relationship” with President Donald Trump’s administration.

The move comes days after Trump imposed 18% tariffs on Zimba­bwean exports to the US.

“This measure is intended to facilitate the expansion of Ameri­can imports within the Zimbabwean market, while simultaneously promoting the growth of Zimbabwean exports destined for the United States,” Mnangagwa said on X.

Zimbabwe has had strained diplomatic rela­tions with the US since it adopted a controversial land policy about 25 years ago, and because of its poor human rights record.

Trade between the two countries amounted to only $111.6m (£86.6m) in 2024, US government data shows.

The US exported goods worth $43.8m to Zimbabwe in 2024, up 10.6 per cent from the previous year, while im­ports were down 41 per cent to $67.8m.

Zimbabwean political analyst Tendai Mbanje told AFP news agency that the decision would not result in substantial economic benefits for Zimbabwe and would would only benefit the US.

Prominent Zimbabwe­an journalist and gov­ernment critic Hopewell Chin’ono said the president appeared to be trying to “appease” the Trump administration.

Mnangawa possibly hopes that the adminis­tration would lift sanc­tions imposed on him, but it was a “long shot”, he added on X.

The US first imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe’s government during the rule of Robert Mugabe after he introduced a land reform programme in 2000 that led to the seizure of white-owned farms, and because of repressive measures taken against the opposition