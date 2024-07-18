Zone 4 wins G/A Regional Fire Command Quiz Competition

THE finals of the Greater Accra (G/A) Regional Fire Command Zonal Quiz Competition ended in Accra with zone 4 emerging as winners.

The competition, which was held among personnel of Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) from various zones, last Thursday, was to assess fire­fighting ability in fire safety, fire administration, fire operation, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and general knowledge on legislative instruments.

Participants from zone 4 received a trophy and personal rescue equipment, while zone 6, which emerged 2nd received overall uniform, shoes and helmet.

Zone 1, which placed 3rd received a full camouflage uniform, hat and shoes with zone 2, 5, and 3 placing 4th, 5th and 6th positions respectively, receiving booths.

The Greater Accra Regional Fire Commander, Assistant Chief Fire Officer One (AC­FOI) Roberta Aggrey Ghan­son, said the core mandate of the service was to prevent and manage undesired fires, there­fore, the quiz competition was designed to widen personnel’s knowledge and scope, to always deliver on a world class fire­fighting rescue for the nation.

She said the exercise, which was observed across all the regions, would prepare GNFS personnel to discharge their duties in a resolute and pur­poseful manner, deserving of professional firefighters in line with their mandate.

Making reference from Mathew 11:29, ACFOI Ghan­son admonished the personnel to humble themselves and continue to learn to ensure fire safety always as mandated by the service.

“When you learn and learn so well, you become so much fulfil and ready for any task before you. Therefore as firemen, we need not to relent in learning so that you’ll be able to attempt any emergency brought before you,” she said.

The Regional Fire Safety Officer and the Chairman of the Organising Committee for the Competition, Divisional Officer One (DO I), Evans Osei Owusu, said the competi­tion started from the “watches to the district, and participants were selected for the final com­petition.”

He said the zone which emerged victorious would meet the Tema Regional Fire Com­mand.

DOI Owusu said the duty of the GNFS did not only in­clude preventing and managing undesired fires, but also training of personnel in firefighting to rescue victims in vehicular acci­dents, which was the competi­tion’s practical part.

“So the essence is to test their knowledge and keep thoughts concerning fire control fresh in their brains, so that they would not be found wanting in any situation,” he added.

BY VIVIAN ARTHUR