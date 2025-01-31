 Zuma’s daughter faces terrorism charges over South Africa riots

THE daughter of former South African President Jacob Zuma, Duduzile Zu­ma-Sambudla, has appeared in court on terrorism charges over her alleged involvement in the 2021 riots that left more than 300 people dead.

Violence, chaos, and fear ripped through the port city of Durban, then spread to Gauteng, after Zuma’s jailing sparked intense protests over four years ago.

Zuma-Sambudla, a controversial figure in her own right, was accused of sharing incendiary social media posts that fuelled the civil unrest.

The arrest comes as a “result of a meticulous investigation” said spokes­person for the Hawks elite police unit, Brig Thandi Mbambo.

Zuma-Sambudla handed herself in to Durban Central police station on Thursday morning to face charges under the Protec­tion of Constitutional De­mocracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Act and incitement to commit violence, police said.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokes­person Mthunzi Mhaga said the investigation had taken such a long time be­cause the case was “com­plex” and “unique”.

“It is the first time that the NPA is charging a person based on content posted on what we call X, which was previous­ly known as Twitter, for content that we consider to amount to incitement to commit terrorism,” the News24 site quotes him as saying.

