Zverev turns US Open tears into triumph

As he stepped up to the baseline, Alexander Zverev could be forgiven for letting his mind slip back to the last time he served for the US Open title.

Six years ago, the German top seed threw away a two-set lead in a devastating loss to Dominic Thiem, having served for the match in the fifth set.

This time, instead of his own nerves, it was American Ben Shelton and the majority of the 24,000-strong crowd that stood in Zverev’s way.

But this was a different Zverev: a Grand Slam champion now, having won the French Open in June.

Such was his focus that he did not initially realise he had sealed a 6-3 7-6 (7-2) 5-7 6-2 victory.

After firing down another unstoppable serve to win the match, Zverev returned to the baseline ready to start the next point – only to be told by his team the match was over.

As the realisation sunk in, the 29-year-old broke into a broad and slightly surprised smile before raising his arms above his head.

Zverev’s parents were not there for his previous final at Flushing Meadows, but his father and Coach Alexander senior was on the sidelines this time.

World number two Zverev has enjoyed his best year on the Tour, reaching the semi-finals at the Australian Open and the final at Wimbledon alongside his French Open and US Open successes.

Zverev was taken to five sets in his first two matches, with both finishing in the early hours of the New York morning.

He was two points from defeat in the first round, but rallied, played his way into form and did not drop a set from the third round until the final.

Faced with a partisan crowd against Shelton, Zverev did not buckle. He kept his emotions deliberately in check and, even though he lost the third set, never loosened his grip on the match. –BBC

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