10,000-litre oxygen plant inaugurated for LEKMA Hospital

The United States (US) government, through its partner Jhpiego, a non-governmental organisa­tion, yesterday commissioned a 10,000-litre capacity oxygen plant at the LEKMA Hospital in Accra to support the manage­ment of critical and emergency medical conditions.

The facility is one of 10 oxy­gen plants being installed at stra­tegic health institutions across seven regions of the country to boost Ghana’s oxygen supply capacity.

It is expected to address persistent oxygen shortages within the healthcare system and strengthen the country’s preparedness for future health emergencies.

Speaking at the commission­ing, the Director of Health Administration and Support Services at the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Ebo Ham­mond, said the 10 new plants will have a combined capacity of over eight million litres of medical-grade oxygen.

“This will significantly en­hance Ghana’s oxygen produc­tion and help manage critical care conditions more effectively at the facility level,” he said.

Dr Hammond disclosed that the U.S. government would supply liquid oxygen refills for one year to ensure the plants remain operational, after which the respective hospitals are ex­pected to take over the cost and maintenance.

The Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy, Rolf Olson, reaffirmed the U.S. government’s commitment to strengthening Ghana’s health system, partic­ularly in maternal and neonatal care, by “providing life-saving support for Ghanaians.”

“With today’s commissioning of the first of 10 liquid oxygen plants, over 155,000 patients every year will have access to life-saving medical oxygen rep­resenting 30 per cent of Ghana’s total medical oxygen demand,” he said.

Mr Olson addressing concerns over potential impacts of recent U.S. aid cuts, assured that “the investments the U.S. has made in Ghana will be sustained, and we count on the Ghanaian people to maintain the systems estab­lished.”

For her part, the Country Director for Jhpiego, Dr Pearl Nanka Bruce, expressed opti­mism about the sustainability of the initiative.

“We have put in place a sustainability plan and trained technical teams in the various facilities.

We trust that the GHS and the beneficiary institutions will ensure proper maintenance of this infrastructure,” she said.

BY ABIGAIL ANNOH