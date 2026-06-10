The biggest moment is now – Black Stars ready for World Cup opener – Ati-Zigi

Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi says the Black Stars are very ready and focused on teamwork as they wrap up preparations in Virginia ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener against Panama on Tuesday.

The St. Gallen shot-stopper, who is set to represent Ghana at his second successive FIFA World Cup, shared his thoughts with ghanafa.org from the team’s training base at the D.C. United training ground.

Here is what he had to say:

On preparations so far It’s been a great experience. You can see all the guys are very ready and we’ve trained very well. We’ve given our best and we’re looking forward to this moment.

On Coach Carlos Queiroz He’s a very experienced coach. He has a lot of information. We just have to take the good information he gives us and try to make use of it. The expectation is teamwork. We’re going to fight to the end. We’re going to give it all and we hope that we’ll make Ghanaians proud.

On the group I think it’s really a good group. We’re all together. We fight for each other. You can see there’s really positive vibes each and every time. This is what we like and this is what we want to keep up. We want to take this positive energy into the games. We hope that we can have a very good World Cup.

On playing at another World Cup As a kid, everyone dreams of playing on this big platform. For me, it’s actually a big dream because you get to face big players. You get the atmosphere, a lot of people in the stadium, the support, the love. It’s really a good experience for me and I’m really looking forward to it. I think it comes down to dedication to the game.

On players’ mindset They have to have a positive mindset because it gets to a point when things aren’t going well. I think that’s when we need this winning mentality and winning spirit. I think they just need this to help the team achieve better goals.

On nerves ahead of the first match Nervous? I don’t think that’s the word because I feel there’s good team spirit. This shows that everyone is ready and everyone is looking forward to it. Like I said, it’s a dream to be here so everyone is ready to live it.

On the strength of the team The strength is fighting for each other and being there as a team. Playing as a team and not just as individuals. The strength is you can see everyone is fighting for each other. We support each other and we help each other by encouraging the young ones to keep going and to always give their best. These are moments that happen in football where you have bad moments and sometimes you don’t qualify. For us, the biggest moment is now.

On previous tournaments We put whatever has happened behind us and we try to focus on this World Cup. Hopefully, we can make very good use of it. For me, it’s not about the names. Everything depends on us. We focus on ourselves and, like I said, we’re giving ourselves good energy. We train well and this is what we’re really focused on.

On approach to Ghana’s group matches We’re just going to take it game by game. Hopefully, we analyse it and see how it goes. We know it hasn’t been easy in the past days, but we’re just going to give our all. We’re asking for their support and their prayers, like always. They should also stay positive. Hopefully, we’re going to make them proud.