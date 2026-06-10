Revised National Cultural Policy launched to drive development and creative growth

Vice President Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has officially launched Ghana’s Revised National Cultural Policy, describing it as a strategic roadmap for preserving the nation’s heritage while strengthening the cultural and creative industries to drive economic growth, job creation and social transformation.

The policy aligns with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the African Union’s Agenda 2030, positioning culture as a key pillar of national development.

Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie noted that the policy is the result of years of extensive stakeholder consultations and will support creative entrepreneurs, cultural investments, and the integration of culture into national development planning.

The launch reaffirms Ghana’s commitment to leveraging culture for sustainable development, heritage preservation, economic empowerment, and global cultural engagement.