Greater Accra REGSEC intensifies flood preparedness and security measures ahead of Homowo Festival

The Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has announced heightened security and flood prevention measures across the region as authorities prepare for the peak of the rainy season and the upcoming Homowo Festival.

The decision was taken following an emergency meeting of the Council chaired by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo.

According to a statement issued by the Regional Coordinating Council, the Council has adopted a comprehensive plan aimed at reducing the risk of flooding and ensuring public safety during the festive period.

The statement said intelligence gathered with support from the National Intelligence Bureau identified several flood-prone areas that require urgent attention.

Among the critical risk areas identified are Odawna Sahara and Adabraka Official Town in the Korle Klottey Municipality.

Other high-risk locations include Alajo Central, Berlin Bridge, parts of Madina, Osu Alata, Osu Doku and the Abelemkpe Methodist Church area.

The Council also listed sections of Weija-Gbawe, Ga West and Ga East as areas that will be closely monitored during the rainy season.

As part of the measures, the Regional Minister has directed all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to immediately intensify sanitation and drainage clearance activities.

The statement said task forces have been ordered to remove silt, debris and waste from major drains and waterways to improve water flow and reduce flooding.

REGSEC announced enhanced security operations ahead of the Homowo Festival.

According to the statement, security agencies will increase patrols and surveillance in areas where large crowds are expected to gather.

The Council said the measures are intended to prevent potential disturbances that may arise from chieftaincy disputes or land-related conflicts during the celebrations.

In addition, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has identified safe locations for residents who may need to be evacuated from flood-prone communities.

The agency has been directed to remain on standby to respond quickly to emergencies.

“The safety and well-being of our citizens remain our foremost priority,” the Regional Minister said in the statement.

She assured residents that government agencies, security services, NADMO and other stakeholders are fully prepared to respond to any emergency situation.

Mrs. Ocloo appealed to residents to cooperate with authorities, observe safety precautions and report emergencies through the appropriate channels.

The Regional Security Council said it remains committed to maintaining law and order while protecting lives and property throughout the rainy season and during the Homowo festivities.

By: Jacob Aggrey