148 companies fined GH¢25,000 each for advertising unapproved products

At least 148 manufactur­ing companies across the country have been sanctioned by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) for ad­vertising unapproved products from January to date this year.

The Head of Investiga­tions at the FDA, Mr Matthew Nkum, who disclosed this, said the companies were to pay administrative fines of GH¢25,000 each or more depending on the number of times they have committed the offence.

In an interview with the Ghanaian Times on Friday, he said some of the companies, including manufacturers of products such as cosmetics, herbal drugs, and media hous­es, had started paying the fines while that of the FDA’s legal team was pursuing the prosecu­tion of recalcitrant companies.

Mr Nkum said another batch of 48 entities, including three individuals, have also been cautioned for similar offences.

He said unapproved ad­vertisements pose a danger to public health and explained that registering a product with the FDA does not automatical­ly authorise its advertisement.

“After a product is regis­tered, an application or script must be submitted to the FDA for review by a committee, which typically takes a few days before approval for advertise­ment,”Mr Nkum explained.

He said “the process for ad­vertisement is straight forward, with a fee of GH¢600.”

As part of measures to address the issue, Mr Nkum said, the FDA has intensified its public sensitisation efforts on the importance of ensuring that products are approved before being advertised.

He urged media houses to obtain approval letters from the FDA before advertising any products.

Mr Nkum assured the public of the FDA’s continuous determination to ensure safety and called for public collabora­tion, adding “consumers should always seek prescribed medica­tion and ensure that products are approved before use.”

