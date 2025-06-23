1,658 fire recruits pass out

A total of 1,658 newly trained recruits have grad­uated after 28 weeks of intensified training at Fire Academy and Training School in Jamestown, Accra.

The graduating class was made up of 843 men and 815 women who successfully completed 28 weeks of rigorous training in fire science, first aid, breathing appara­tus operations, building construc­tion, and physical fitness.

The recruits showcased their skills in coordinated drills and displays that drew applause from dignitaries and invited guests.

Reviewing the parade at a graduation ceremony on Friday, the Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, congratulat­ed the recruits for their resilience, discipline, and dedication to nation­al service.

“You have freely and whole­heartedly offered your talents, strength, and will to the service of Mother Ghana, the discipline and precision on display today affirm your readiness to protect life and property,” he remarked.

As part of the ceremony, the Minister announced a new insur­ance package designed to improve the welfare and security of fire personnel.

Under the scheme, he said firefighters who sustain non-per­manent injuries in the line of duty will receive GH¢50,000, those who suffer permanent injuries or die in active service will receive GH¢100,000, while natural deaths occurring during service will attract GH¢50,000.

The Minister acknowledged ongoing logistical challenges within the Service and assured personnel that the government is committed to retooling the GNFS to boost its operational efficiency.

Outstanding recruits were hon­oured for their excellence.

Recruit Fireman (RFM) Samuel Kenneth Ayibontey was named Overall Best Recruit. RFM Anafo Gerrard Adombila received Best in Academics, RFM Emmanuel Ahunu Addo was awarded Best in Foot Drill, and Recruit Firewoman (RFW) Awagah Anita earned the Commandant’s Award for exempla­ry conduct.

