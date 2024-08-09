2024 Ga Homowo health walk held

The 2024 edition of the Ga Homowo health walk was held on Saturday with a call on the Ga State to ensure peace before, during and after the Homowo celebrations.

Put together by the Okintin Klan in collaboration with the Ga Traditional Council with support from Bills Microfinance, the walk aimed at promoting peace and unity among Ghanaians ahead of this year’s festivities and elections.

It attracted close to 3,000 participants of all ages, including political and traditional rulers within the Ga state. They walked through some principal streets in and around Ga mashie.

The leaders of the walk used the platform to preach peace and unity, with participants singing songs of harmony and together­ness.

Nuumo Nikoi Amasah (II) of the Okintin Klan expressed satisfaction at the peaceful nature of the walk, stating that he was thrilled to see Ghanaians from all walks of life coming together to promote peace and unity.

“As we approach the festive and elections seasons, it is crucial that we preach peace and unity. This health walk has set the tone for a harmonious and peaceful celebration of the Ga Homowo festival and the impending general election.”

As we approach the election, let us all be guided in our state­ment and dealings, and remember that Ghana comes first in all things.

He further called on partici­pants to take to regular physical activity and promote healthy living.

